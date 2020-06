Trans Rights Activist Comments On The Supreme Court Ruling NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kris Hayashi of the Transgender Law Center about Monday's Supreme Court ruling and other issues trans people are facing right now.

Trans Rights Activist Comments On The Supreme Court Ruling National Trans Rights Activist Comments On The Supreme Court Ruling Trans Rights Activist Comments On The Supreme Court Ruling Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kris Hayashi of the Transgender Law Center about Monday's Supreme Court ruling and other issues trans people are facing right now. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor