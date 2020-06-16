'Dear NPR': In Postcards From The Shutdown, Kids Show Us Life — And Learning

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Melissa Greer Courtesy of Melissa Greer

toggle caption Courtesy of Melissa Greer

A few weeks ago, we asked parents to help us out. Have your kids draw or sketch or write us a postcard, we said, and send it to NPR (digitally, of course).

And children from all over the country (and Mexico!) responded: with drawings and dispatches from the home-school, online-class, mask-wearing, missing-my-friends world they've been living in for the past several months.

So check it out: Here are some of our favorites, along with the notes that the kids wrote on the back of their postcards. (Thanks to the grownups for helping out sometimes!) And you can see all of the other great postcards we received, too.

Oh, and one last thing: Parents and caregivers, we'd love to see more postcards from students. About summer time, reopening, what's going on in the country right now or anything else they'd like to show us through their art. Keep them coming (details here about how to send us a postcard).

1. Grocery shopping is very different.

toggle caption Courtesy of Melissa Smith

toggle caption Courtesy of Melissa Smith

2. Feeling boxed in.

toggle caption Courtesy of Jeanette Jasso

toggle caption Courtesy of Jeanette Jasso

3. Missing the park.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Ananda Madhukar Courtesy of Ananda Madhukar

toggle caption Courtesy of Ananda Madhukar

4. Getting creative out of necessity.

toggle caption Courtesy of Jamie Alm

toggle caption Courtesy of Jamie Alm

5. Appreciating nature.

toggle caption Courtesy of Mehul and Seema

toggle caption Courtesy of Mehul and Seema

6. Too much screen time.

toggle caption Courtesy of Melissa Capasso

toggle caption Courtesy of Melissa Capasso

7. Keeping up with other interests.

toggle caption Courtesy of Jun Wang

toggle caption Courtesy of Jun Wang

8. Staying connected virtually.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Shannon Shah Courtesy of Shannon Shah

toggle caption Courtesy of Shannon Shah

9. Making time for meditation.

toggle caption Courtesy of Claudia Obata

toggle caption Courtesy of Claudia Obata

10. Social-distancing challenges.

toggle caption Courtesy of Jonathan Alwais

toggle caption Courtesy of Jonathan Alwais

11. Helping out parents.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Lorena Aguirre Espinosa Courtesy of Lorena Aguirre Espinosa

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Lorena Aguirre Espinosa Courtesy of Lorena Aguirre Espinosa

12. Drawing comics to keep laughing through it all.

toggle caption Courtesy of Erin Mather

toggle caption Courtesy of Erin Mather

Below are the rest of the submissions we received, in no special order, so you can keep smiling: