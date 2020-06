Initial Findings Disputed In Probe Into California Hanging Deaths When 2 black men were found dead hanging from trees in California, authorities first called them suicides. Family members and activists demand a deeper investigation.(NOTE: Story may be disturbing.)

Initial Findings Disputed In Probe Into California Hanging Deaths Initial Findings Disputed In Probe Into California Hanging Deaths Audio is no longer available When 2 black men were found dead hanging from trees in California, authorities first called them suicides. Family members and activists demand a deeper investigation.(NOTE: Story may be disturbing.) NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor