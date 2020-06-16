Today Is A Big Day For James Joyce Fans

On this day in 1904, Leopold Bloom wandered Dublin's streets in Joyce's novel Ulysses. Fans celebrate Bloomsday by walking in Bloom's footsteps. Because of COVID-19, the celebration is online.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Today is a big day for James Joyce fans. On this day in 1904, Leopold Bloom wandered the streets of Dublin in Joyce's novel "Ulysses." Every year, fans celebrate Bloomsday by walking in Bloom's footsteps. This year, because COVID-19, the celebration's online. So fans can still dress up as their favorite characters, eat gorgonzola sandwiches and attend a hat workshop behind a screen. Honestly, you have to read it to get it.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.