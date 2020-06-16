Accessibility links
Read President Trump's Executive Order On Policing The White House unveiled an executive order on Tuesday following national protests over policing in black communities. Read the document here.
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Special Series

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Everything you need to know about the nationwide protests
NPR Staff

President Trump unveiled an executive order on Tuesday as part of what he called an administration commitment to address the national protests over policing in black communities.

Trump and members of Congress have vowed to change federal practices — and, potentially, federal law — following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Trump, Hailing Law Enforcement, Signs Executive Order Calling For Police Reform

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Trump Signs Executive Order Barring Most Police Use of Chokeholds

Other deaths of black Americans involving law enforcement also have contributed to the sense in Washington that more action is required, which helped spur Trump's announcement.

Read the document here:

