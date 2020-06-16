Dr. Anthony Fauci Doesn't Get Much Sleep

Four months into the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers are still staggering: more than 2 million confirmed cases in the U.S. and more than 116,000 fatalities so far.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is America's top expert on infectious diseases. He's spent the last few months advising the White House on how to combat coronavirus.

Now, almost every state is in some stage of reopening—despite the fact that the pandemic is not over and case numbers are actually increasing in 22 states.

We talked with Dr. Fauci about the latest coronavirus news, and where we need to go from here.

