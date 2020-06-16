Accessibility links
Dr. Anthony Fauci Doesn't Get Much Sleep : 1A If you're protesting, Dr. Anthony Fauci says to please wear a mask and keep it on all the time.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Dr. Anthony Fauci Doesn't Get Much Sleep

Listen · 25:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/878385811/878575572" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Dr. Anthony Fauci Doesn't Get Much Sleep

1A

Dr. Anthony Fauci Doesn't Get Much Sleep

Dr. Anthony Fauci Doesn't Get Much Sleep

Listen · 25:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/878385811/878575572" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House. MANDEL NGAN/MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
MANDEL NGAN/MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House.

MANDEL NGAN/MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Four months into the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers are still staggering: more than 2 million confirmed cases in the U.S. and more than 116,000 fatalities so far.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is America's top expert on infectious diseases. He's spent the last few months advising the White House on how to combat coronavirus.

Now, almost every state is in some stage of reopening—despite the fact that the pandemic is not over and case numbers are actually increasing in 22 states.

We talked with Dr. Fauci about the latest coronavirus news, and where we need to go from here.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.