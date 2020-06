Record Number Of Women Run For Congress In 2020 A record number of women are running for Congress in 2020, surpassing the number set in the historic 2018 midterm wave. It is because more Republican women are running this time.

A record number of women are running for Congress in 2020, surpassing the number set in the historic 2018 midterm wave. It is because more Republican women are running this time.