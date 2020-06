Water Levels In The Great Lakes Approach A Record High Water levels in the Great Lakes are approaching new records, creating all sorts of problems. Shoreline residents and cities are scrambling to cope as debris washes up and coastline erodes.

Water Levels In The Great Lakes Approach A Record High National Water Levels In The Great Lakes Approach A Record High Water Levels In The Great Lakes Approach A Record High Audio will be available later today. Water levels in the Great Lakes are approaching new records, creating all sorts of problems. Shoreline residents and cities are scrambling to cope as debris washes up and coastline erodes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor