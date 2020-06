U.K. Suffers Marmite Shortage During COVID-19 Pandemic The U.K. is experiencing a shortage of Marmite, the polarizing yeast-extract spread, due to a lack of brewer's yeast, an ingredient now in short supply after pubs closed down amid the coronavirus.

U.K. Suffers Marmite Shortage During COVID-19 Pandemic