Seattle Strangers Discuss Racial Injustice While Protesting The police killing of George Floyd has sparked discussions nationwide about racial injustice. In Seattle, where protestors have occupied six city blocks, NPR listened as protesters talked.

Seattle Strangers Discuss Racial Injustice While Protesting National Seattle Strangers Discuss Racial Injustice While Protesting Seattle Strangers Discuss Racial Injustice While Protesting Audio will be available later today. The police killing of George Floyd has sparked discussions nationwide about racial injustice. In Seattle, where protestors have occupied six city blocks, NPR listened as protesters talked. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor