How I Built Resilience: Live with Cathy Hughes : How I Built This with Guy Raz Cathy Hughes is the founder of Urban One, the largest African American-owned broadcast network with 54 radio stations around the United States. Cathy spoke with Guy about the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement and how Black entrepreneurs can meet the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
How I Built Resilience: Live with Cathy Hughes

Listen · 25:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/879227259/879463709" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
