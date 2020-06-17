How I Built Resilience: Live with Cathy Hughes

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Cathy Hughes is the founder of Urban One, the largest African American-owned broadcast network with 54 radio stations around the United States.

Cathy spoke with Guy about the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement and how Black entrepreneurs can meet the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis.

