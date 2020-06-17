Accessibility links
Wild ginseng sells for thousands. We go to a farm hidden in the Appalachian mountains to find out why.
The Problem Of The Root

Listen · 22:35
Planet Money

Julia DeWitt

Fong Lam holding ginseng. Julia DeWitt hide caption

Ginseng is a little ginger-like root that grows in the mountains of Appalachia. It has been used for thousands of years, mostly in China, as a remedy for everything from fatigue to cancer. It is poached from state forests; and it is farmed in secret locations. People have been killed over it.

But not all ginseng is created equal. There's cultivated ginseng and wild ginseng. And the wild stuff is where the money is. It can cost a thousand dollars a pound, or more.

There is a problem with this market: No one quite knows what wild is. Today on the show, we go to a hidden ginseng farm and try to find out.

