Accessibility links
From Cincinnati, Fort Worth And Montgomery: Three Mayors On Meeting This Moment : 1A Cincinnati's police budget is increasing. But Mayor John Cranley responds, "We are investing in accountability, body-worn cameras make up a nearly $900,000 increase to the police budget."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

From Cincinnati, Fort Worth And Montgomery: Three Mayors On Meeting This Moment

Listen · 34:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/879584324/879614426" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
From Cincinnati, Fort Worth And Montgomery: Three Mayors On Meeting This Moment

1A

From Cincinnati, Fort Worth And Montgomery: Three Mayors On Meeting This Moment

From Cincinnati, Fort Worth And Montgomery: Three Mayors On Meeting This Moment

Listen · 34:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/879584324/879614426" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

An aerial photo shows a giant street mural reading "Black Lives Matter" spanning three city blocks near City Hall in San Francisco, California. JOSH EDELSON/JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
JOSH EDELSON/JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

An aerial photo shows a giant street mural reading "Black Lives Matter" spanning three city blocks near City Hall in San Francisco, California.

JOSH EDELSON/JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

We're still in the middle of a pandemic — one that already shut the country down for months. And demonstrators are still demanding racial justice and police reform after the death of George Floyd. And we're in a recession — our country's second recession in 20 years.

It's a lot to handle — especially if you're one of America's mayors.

What does it take to lead a whole town — or a whole city — through the chaos that is 2020?

We spoke with Betsy Price, the Republican mayor of Fort Worth, Texas, Steven Reed, the Democratic mayor of Montgomery, Alabama and John Cranley, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio about that and more.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.