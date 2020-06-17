From Cincinnati, Fort Worth And Montgomery: Three Mayors On Meeting This Moment

We're still in the middle of a pandemic — one that already shut the country down for months. And demonstrators are still demanding racial justice and police reform after the death of George Floyd. And we're in a recession — our country's second recession in 20 years.

It's a lot to handle — especially if you're one of America's mayors.

What does it take to lead a whole town — or a whole city — through the chaos that is 2020?

We spoke with Betsy Price, the Republican mayor of Fort Worth, Texas, Steven Reed, the Democratic mayor of Montgomery, Alabama and John Cranley, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio about that and more.

