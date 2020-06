Senate Republicans Unveil Police Reform Bill Senate Republicans introduced police reform bill Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced it would be on the floor next week. Democrats say it needs changes to win their support.

Senate Republicans Unveil Police Reform Bill Politics Senate Republicans Unveil Police Reform Bill Senate Republicans Unveil Police Reform Bill Audio will be available later today. Senate Republicans introduced police reform bill Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced it would be on the floor next week. Democrats say it needs changes to win their support. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor