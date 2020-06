Son Of Charleston Church Shooting Victim Uses Public Speech To Bring People Together One of the people killed in the Charleston church shooting five years ago was Chris Singleton's mom. Since then, he has become a motivational speaker to try to bridge the gap between hate and love.

Son Of Charleston Church Shooting Victim Uses Public Speech To Bring People Together National Son Of Charleston Church Shooting Victim Uses Public Speech To Bring People Together Son Of Charleston Church Shooting Victim Uses Public Speech To Bring People Together Audio will be available later today. One of the people killed in the Charleston church shooting five years ago was Chris Singleton's mom. Since then, he has become a motivational speaker to try to bridge the gap between hate and love. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor