How The Pandemic Has Changed The Way Americans Spend Money The pandemic has changed the way Americans spend money, and wealthy families started spending less. Their cautious spending on in-person services may put the brakes on economic recovery.

How The Pandemic Has Changed The Way Americans Spend Money Economy How The Pandemic Has Changed The Way Americans Spend Money How The Pandemic Has Changed The Way Americans Spend Money Audio will be available later today. The pandemic has changed the way Americans spend money, and wealthy families started spending less. Their cautious spending on in-person services may put the brakes on economic recovery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor