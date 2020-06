Kristen Howerton On 'Parenting Without Perfection' : Fresh Air Blogger and licensed family therapist Kristen Howerton talks about how raising two white biological daughters and two black adopted sons helped her understand white privilege. She reflects on motherhood, miscarriage, divorce and faith. Her new memoir is 'Rage Against the Minivan.'



David Bianculli reviews HBO's new take on the courtroom drama 'Perry Mason,' starring Matthew Rhys.