Supreme Court Protects Rights For DACA And LGBTQ Workers

Enlarge this image toggle caption Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

What does it all mean when so much change happens at the same time? This week, the Supreme Court protected the rights of two marginalized groups — DACA recipients and LGBTQ workers — and protests against police brutality continued across the globe. Sam chats about the Supreme Court with Slate's Mark Joseph Stern, then checks in with Tobore Oweh, a DACA recipient who is hopeful yet realistic about her status. After that, Sam calls across the pond to UK writer Candice Carty-Williams about the Black Lives Matter protests near her.

'It's Been a Minute' is produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.