A Decision On DACA + How To Talk About Race With Kids

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration and upheld the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The court said the administration's decision to end the program was "arbitrary and capricious."

But it left the door open for the Trump administration to end the program in other ways.

First, Garrett Epps, professor of law at the University of Baltimore, joined us to break the vote down.

Then, we talk about a conversation that every parent needs to have with their children. We're talking about race.

For Black parents, discussing race and racism isn't a choice. But many white children can go their entire childhoods without ever having a real conversation about racism. That may be because white adults can avoid talking about race if they want to, while Black adults cannot.

In the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Atatiana Jefferson and many others who have died violently at the hands of police officers, perhaps this conversation has never been more tough. But any parent knows that kids are watching and they see more than we want them to.

Having to grapple with the possibility of violence at such a young age can have lasting impacts on a child's mind. 1A correspondent Sasha-Ann Simons spoke with some young protesters and psychologist Rheeda Walker to find out what those impacts are.

And, for more insight into this issue, we were joined by Vashti Harrison, author and illustrator of books like "Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History" and "Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History," Dr. Nia Heard-Garris, pediatrician and researcher at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University and Professor Bettina Love, professor of educational theory and practice at the University of Georgia.

