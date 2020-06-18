Best Of: The 1919 Chicago Race Riots / Parenting 'Without Perfection' : Fresh Air Eve Ewing's poetry collection '1919' looks back on a century-old riot in Chicago, set off after Eugene Williams, a black teen, drowned because he was stoned by white people on the beach. Police refused to make an arrest. Ewing connects the systemic racism that plagued the U.S. then to what we see happening now.



Kevin Whitehead talks about a film genre that many jazz fans gripe about — the jazz biopic.



Blogger and licensed family therapist Kristen Howerton talks about how raising two white biological daughters and two black adopted sons helped her understand white privilege. Her new memoir is 'Rage Against the Minivan.'