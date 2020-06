Around 1,000 LA Restaurants Fail Coronavirus Safety Rules Compliance Test NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, about how some LA restaurants fail to comply with the coronavirus safety rules.

Around 1,000 LA Restaurants Fail Coronavirus Safety Rules Compliance Test National Around 1,000 LA Restaurants Fail Coronavirus Safety Rules Compliance Test Around 1,000 LA Restaurants Fail Coronavirus Safety Rules Compliance Test Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, about how some LA restaurants fail to comply with the coronavirus safety rules. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor