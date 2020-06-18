The 1A Movie Club: Why 'The Help' Doesn't Really Help

Enlarge this image toggle caption KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over racial justice and police violence have rocked America for weeks now. And a lot of people — mostly white people — are looking for ways to educate themselves on race.

Many are turning to books and movies for help—which might be why 2011's "The Help" has become the most-watched movie on Netflix.

The 1960's drama about Black domestic workers in the South has millions of fans. But many — mostly Black people — say if you want to learn about systemic racism, "The Help" is not very helpful.

Why is that? And what films should we turn to instead?

Beandrea July, film critic and audio producer, Brooke Obie, critic and author and John Horne, arts and entertainment host for KPCC and The Frame talked with us and added some movie recommendations to your list.

