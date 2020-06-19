Peter Singer: How Can Effective Altruism Help Us Do The Most Good During A Pandemic?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Greater Good?

Are some acts of altruism more effective than others? Philosopher Peter Singer examines the greater good on a global scale, asking how we can maximize the positive impact of our actions during crisis.

About Peter Singer

Peter Singer is the Ira W. DeCamp Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University and Laureate Professor at the University of Melbourne. His research focuses on applied ethics, philosophy, and "effective altruism."

Singer is the co-founder of The Life You Can Save, a non-profit organization devoted to improving the lives of people living in extreme poverty. He is the author of several books including Animal Liberation, Practical Ethics, and The Life You Can Save.

Singer holds degrees from the University of Melbourne and the University of Oxford.