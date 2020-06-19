Accessibility links
Resistance And Loss In The Age Of COVID-19 With Edwidge Danticat : Latino USA According to Haitian-American author Edwidge Danticat, stories are a way of finding inspiration and comfort during the times we're living through. Her award-winning writing portrays the immigrant experience, Haitian-American identity, and loss. In conversation with Maria Hinojosa, Danticat dives into the history of resistance to the police violence that was all around her as a young adult in New York City, the loss of her own uncle who died at the hands of immigration authorities, and how she's making sense of the current moment.
NPR logo

Resistance And Loss With Edwidge Danticat

Listen · 30:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/880762926/880763813" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Resistance And Loss In The Age Of COVID-19 With Edwidge Danticat

Latino USA

Resistance And Loss In The Age Of COVID-19 With Edwidge Danticat

Resistance And Loss With Edwidge Danticat

Listen · 30:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/880762926/880763813" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

According to Haitian-American author Edwidge Danticat, stories are a way of finding inspiration and comfort during the times we're living through. Her award-winning writing portrays the immigrant experience, Haitian-American identity, and loss. In conversation with Maria Hinojosa, Danticat dives into the history of resistance to the police violence that was all around her as a young adult in New York City, the loss of her own uncle who died at the hands of immigration authorities, and how she's making sense of the current moment.