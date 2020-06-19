The News Roundup For June 19, 2020

Happy Juneteenth. On this date in 1865, General Gordon Granger announced that all slaves in Texas were free. Black communities have celebrated June 19 ever since, with food festivals and street fairs, cookouts and Miss Juneteenth contests.

But protesters continue to march, demanding police reform. In response, several cities — including Boston and Los Angeles — pledged to reduce funding for their police departments.

Also, the Supreme Court dropped some consequential decisions that will affect millions of LGBTQ workers and hundreds of thousands of immigrants.

And in the background of all this, the coronavirus continues its destructive work. At least 10 states reported surges in COVID-19 cases this week.

Globally, there are now almost 8.5 million cases. More than 450,000 people have died.

And, tensions flare in the Himalayas after Chinese troops kill 20 Indian soldiers in a disputed border area. India's Prime Minister has promised next steps — but what will they be?

Plus, we unpack American sanctions on Syria and another NATO stand-off.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Molly Ball, national political correspondent for Time and political analyst for CNN, David Gura, correspondent for NBC News and anchor at MSNBC and Kimberly Atkins, senior Washington correspondent for WBUR.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour; Lara Seligman, Pentagon reporter for Politico and Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs columnist at The Washington Post.

