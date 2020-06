Pittsburgh Celebrates Juneteenth, Commemorates The Life Of Antwon Rose Pittsburgh is not only celebrating Juneteenth on Friday but commemorating the life of Antwon Rose, a black 17-year-old who was fatally shot while running from a white police officer.

Pittsburgh Celebrates Juneteenth, Commemorates The Life Of Antwon Rose National Pittsburgh Celebrates Juneteenth, Commemorates The Life Of Antwon Rose Pittsburgh Celebrates Juneteenth, Commemorates The Life Of Antwon Rose Audio will be available later today. Pittsburgh is not only celebrating Juneteenth on Friday but commemorating the life of Antwon Rose, a black 17-year-old who was fatally shot while running from a white police officer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor