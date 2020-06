How Wisconsin Made Statewide Coronavirus Case Numbers Drop The number of coronavirus cases is rising rapidly in Texas. Still, Wisconsin does not see an expected spike following the state supreme court canceling its stay-at-home order.

How Wisconsin Made Statewide Coronavirus Case Numbers Drop National How Wisconsin Made Statewide Coronavirus Case Numbers Drop How Wisconsin Made Statewide Coronavirus Case Numbers Drop Audio will be available later today. The number of coronavirus cases is rising rapidly in Texas. Still, Wisconsin does not see an expected spike following the state supreme court canceling its stay-at-home order. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor