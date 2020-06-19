Money And Justice

When the protests erupted, little nonprofits like the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund were so overwhelmed with donations they had to stop taking them entirely. Meanwhile, other foundations took money they might not have needed.

We try to find out exactly what a "defunded" police department might look like, if it exists at all. We also talk with Professor William A. "Sandy" Darity Jr. about reparations, and why he thinks there is a right number, and why it's a minimum of $10 trillion. And we chat with It's Been A Minute host Sam Sanders about how cringey it can be when corporations try to do one thing. We're clapping, but awkwardly.

Music: "Lose Yo Job," "Stand-Up," "Le Nitty Gritty," "Hubcap Harp," and "Spinning Piano."

