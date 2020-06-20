Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Tom, the ocean is an amazing place filled with natural wonders. And thanks to a group of researchers, it might soon have what?

TOM PAPA: It might soon have coral again.

SAGAL: No. That would be nice. Can't give you coral back, but they can give you this. I'll give you a hint. If it stops working, just unplug the ocean and plug it back in.

PAPA: The Internet.

SAGAL: The Internet connected in what way?

PAPA: (Laughter) Connected through Wi-Fi.

SAGAL: Exactly. The ocean...

PAPA: Thank you, Peter.

SAGAL: ...Will have Wi-Fi.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Researchers this week demonstrated the first-ever underwater Wi-Fi system. This is great because before this, you have to swim with a really, really long Ethernet cable.

(LAUGHTER)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: This actually goes through the water itself? It's not...

SAGAL: Yes, it goes through the water because it uses light beams and other methods that transmit through water in a way that...

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: That's so cool.

ROBERTS: That actually sounds very cool.

BOOSTER: I can't wait to Instagram my drowning. That sounds...

(LAUGHTER)

BOOSTER: ...So exciting.

SAGAL: It's very strange to think about how having Wi-Fi will change life underwater. For example, finding Nemo will be easy. You just Google his address.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Ariel would be able to just buy a pair of legs on eBay.

BOOSTER: (Laughter).

PAPA: If the ocean promised me full Wi-Fi bars all the time, I would move to the ocean. I would leave land.

SAGAL: Are you sure? Are you sure? Because really, in the ocean, think of all the fishing scams.

(SOUNDBITE OF TOUCANS STEEL DRUM BAND'S "UNDER THE SEA")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists head outside in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

