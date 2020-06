Treating PTSD With Psychedelics : Fresh Air Psychiatrist Dr. Julie Holland has used psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat patients with post-traumatic stress disorder. In some cases, she says, MDMA or marijuana can help make treatment more efficient and effective. She discusses this "revolutionary way" to treat trauma. Holland's book is 'Good Chemistry.'



Also, John Powers shares his favorite espionage thriller series, a French show called 'The Bureau.'