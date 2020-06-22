Joe Biden Needs Black Voters. What Do They Need From Him?

Enlarge this image toggle caption JIM WATSON/JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images JIM WATSON/JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The last time a Republican presidential candidate got more than 40 percent of the Black vote was in 1936.

And while Black voters in South Carolina already delivered a pivotal victory in the primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden, some Black progressives are wondering whether simply running against President Donald Trump is enough to secure their vote.

Recent polling shows about a third of Black Democrats aren't excited about Joe Biden. They wish the party had nominated someone else. The stakes are high for the Biden campaign: 30 million African Americans will be eligible to vote this year, according to the Pew Research Center.

We spoke about Joe Biden and the Black vote with Aimee Allison, founder and President of She the People, a progressive organization designed to promote women of color in politics, Juan Williams, Fox News political analyst, Astead Herndon, national political reporter for The New York Times and Symone Sanders, senior advisor for Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.