The University Of California President To Leave Her Post In August NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Janet Napolitano, the president of the University of California, about her leaving the post in August as the system works out how to safely restart classes in the fall.

The University Of California President To Leave Her Post In August Education The University Of California President To Leave Her Post In August The University Of California President To Leave Her Post In August Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Janet Napolitano, the president of the University of California, about her leaving the post in August as the system works out how to safely restart classes in the fall. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor