German Post Office Evacuated Because Of A Smelly Package

The parcel that caused the evacuation at a Bavarian town's post office contained durians — pungent fruit from Southeast Asia. The smell of the fruit is so bad that it is banned in many places.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Six people went to the hospital and dozens were evacuated from a German post office over the weekend all because of a package containing a smelly fruit. Durians clearly are not common in the Bavarian town of Schweinfurt, which makes sense because they come from Southeast Asia. But don't worry - the four durians in this package did get to their intended recipient in Nuremberg, and around 60 German postal workers apparently learned about a spiky, pungent snack.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.