Director Of 'St. Elmo's Fire' And 'Batman Forever' Dies At 80

Movie director Joel Schumacher died Monday after battling cancer. Fans remember him as much for his unabashed love of blockbusters as for his creative spirit.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Joel Schumacher was a master of the modern blockbuster. The director made "Batman Forever," "The Phantom Of The Opera," "Flatliners," "The Lost Boys," "St. Elmo's Fire," the movie adaptation of John Grisham's book "The Client" and so many other films. He was an unabashed lover of cinema. He put it this way in a 2015 interview.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOEL SCHUMACHER: It excites people because the reality police are not hanging around all the time. And you can encourage people's imagination, invention, spirit, humor.

GREENE: We have sad news this morning. Schumacher died yesterday of cancer. He was 80 years old.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

His life and career were honored by many Hollywood icons. On Twitter, actor Jim Carrey, who starred in "Batman Forever," wrote that Schumacher saw deeper things in me than most. And he lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life. Actor Emmy Rossum, who was in "The Phantom Of The Opera," wrote of Schumacher, he was a force. He was one of a kind, creative, intense, passionate. Schumacher was a staunch defender of making movies for the sake of entertaining people. When critics gave poor reviews for "Batman Returns," he responded this way.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCHUMACHER: It's hard for a deracinated, East Coast critic to really understand what entertainment is for the rest of the planet.

GREENE: Joel Schumacher got his start in Hollywood in the early 1970s as a costume designer. He was born in New York City in 1939. And that is where he died yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ELLIOT GOLDENTHAL'S "MOUTH TO MOUTH NOCTURNE (FROM 'BATMAN FOREVER')")

