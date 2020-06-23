#2026: Sherlock Holmes, Eat Your Heart Out : Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Stephanie's Volvo began making noise after she moved from California to Oregon. Tommy uses brilliant deductive reasoning to come up with a completely bogus explanation. Elsewhere, Karlene's mechanic diagnosed her Explorer's annoying squeak as "an annoying squeak," with no suggestions for quieting it. Can Tom and Ray do perhaps just a wee bit better? Also, Ed may need to resort to healing crystals to start his son's Taurus; Larry has a chance to take part in a wonderful bonding experience with his 14-year old son and is looking for any way to get out of it; and on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Michelle is happily driving around Spokane in her $700 dream truck or if it's doing duty as a lawn ornament in her backyard. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2026: Sherlock Holmes, Eat Your Heart Out Listen · 55:00