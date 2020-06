Temperatures Above The Arctic Circle Hit Record High Temperatures in a Siberian town were reported to hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. That would be a record for the highest temperature documented above the Arctic Circle.

Temperatures in a Siberian town were reported to hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. That would be a record for the highest temperature documented above the Arctic Circle.