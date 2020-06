Big Business Opposes President Trump's New Limits On Foreign Workers When President Trump barred many foreign workers from coming to the U.S., he has alienated a powerful ally: big business. The Chamber of Commerce and Silicon Valley have opposed the move.

Big Business Opposes President Trump's New Limits On Foreign Workers Business Big Business Opposes President Trump's New Limits On Foreign Workers Big Business Opposes President Trump's New Limits On Foreign Workers Audio will be available later today. When President Trump barred many foreign workers from coming to the U.S., he has alienated a powerful ally: big business. The Chamber of Commerce and Silicon Valley have opposed the move. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor