South Korea Admits Keeping Personal Data Of 2015 MERS Outbreak Patients South Korean health authorities say they are storing personal data of 2015 MERS outbreak patients. Privacy advocates say this is illegal and a flaw in a mostly successful contact tracing system.

South Korea Admits Keeping Personal Data Of 2015 MERS Outbreak Patients Asia South Korea Admits Keeping Personal Data Of 2015 MERS Outbreak Patients South Korea Admits Keeping Personal Data Of 2015 MERS Outbreak Patients Audio will be available later today. South Korean health authorities say they are storing personal data of 2015 MERS outbreak patients. Privacy advocates say this is illegal and a flaw in a mostly successful contact tracing system. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor