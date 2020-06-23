Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Live with Deval Patrick : How I Built This with Guy Raz Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick talks to Guy about how the protests for racial justice have resonated with him personally, and how this moment can spark meaningful change for African Americans — in the world of business and beyond. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
How I Built Resilience: Live with Deval Patrick

How I Built This with Guy Raz

