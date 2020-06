Confederate Flag Ban At Marine Corps Opens Up Wider Conversation On Racism The Marine Corps recently banned the confederate flag on military bases. It was the first step toward what the marine corps commandant called a difficult conversation about racism in the corps.

Confederate Flag Ban At Marine Corps Opens Up Wider Conversation On Racism Race Confederate Flag Ban At Marine Corps Opens Up Wider Conversation On Racism Confederate Flag Ban At Marine Corps Opens Up Wider Conversation On Racism Audio will be available later today. The Marine Corps recently banned the confederate flag on military bases. It was the first step toward what the marine corps commandant called a difficult conversation about racism in the corps. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor