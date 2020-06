Trump Campaign Rethinks Strategy After Low Attendance At Tulsa Rally People in President Trump's orbit agree: the empty seats at the Tulsa rally were a disaster. Concern about the state of the campaign is building, and the campaign is reassessing what comes next.

Trump Campaign Rethinks Strategy After Low Attendance At Tulsa Rally Politics Trump Campaign Rethinks Strategy After Low Attendance At Tulsa Rally Trump Campaign Rethinks Strategy After Low Attendance At Tulsa Rally Audio will be available later today. People in President Trump's orbit agree: the empty seats at the Tulsa rally were a disaster. Concern about the state of the campaign is building, and the campaign is reassessing what comes next. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor