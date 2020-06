President Trump's H1-B Visa Freeze Cancels Plans Of Indian Tech Workers The majority of recipients of H-1B visas that were temporarily frozen by President Trump are Indians. This freeze is forcing Indian tech workers to scrap plans to move to the U.S. for jobs in IT.

