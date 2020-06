Bayer Agrees To Settle Thousands Of Lawsuits Filed Over Its Weed Killer Bayer has agreed Wednesday to settle lawsuits from people who say that they got cancer from the company's most widely used weed killer. The company will pay more than $10 billion.

