Nicole Byer on How to Love and Accept Yourself : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Ever wonder what it would be like to take hundreds of photos of yourself for a giant coffee table book... wearing only a bikini? Comedian Nicole Byer has. And did, for her new book: #VeryFat #VeryBrave: The Fat Girl's Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini.



Sam talks to the "Nailed It" Netflix host about what it was like to make the book, what it taught her about her body, and why the store Lane Bryant touches a nerve.