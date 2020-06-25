90-Year-Old Grandmother Scales Mountain Without Leaving Her House

Margaret Payne told The Associated Press she climbed a flight of stairs every day for a total of 282 times. That's equal to summiting Scotland's Suilven mountain — a height of nearly 2,400 feet.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A 90-year-old grandmother in Scotland just scaled a mountain, took her 2 1/2 months. And she did it without leaving her house. Margaret Payne told the Associated Press that she just climbed a flight of stairs every day until she reached the top 282 times. That's equal to summiting Scotland's Suilven mountain, a height of nearly 2,400 feet. Her efforts were a way to raise money for charity. She even got a donation from Prince Charles.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.