Countries Balance Needed Tourism With Coronavirus Concerns Nations that are heavily dependent on tourism are trying to walk a fine line between the need to reopen their beaches and resorts and the risk of importing more cases of the coronavirus.

Countries Balance Needed Tourism With Coronavirus Concerns Global Health Countries Balance Needed Tourism With Coronavirus Concerns Countries Balance Needed Tourism With Coronavirus Concerns Audio will be available later today. Nations that are heavily dependent on tourism are trying to walk a fine line between the need to reopen their beaches and resorts and the risk of importing more cases of the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor