Defendant Sentenced To Prison For Life In 2017 Oregon Train Attack

Audio will be available later today.

Jeremy Christian, convicted of two counts of murder for the stabbings on a Portland light rail train, will serve life without parole. Prosecutors say he was motivated by white supremacist ideology.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A man who murdered two people on a commuter train in Portland, Ore., in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors showed Jeremy Christian was motivated by white supremacy. Oregon Public Broadcasting's Conrad Wilson reports.

CONRAD WILSON, BYLINE: On May 26, 2017, Jeremy Christian stepped onto a Portland light rail train and began a racist diatribe directed at two black teens, one who was wearing a hijab. Several riders on the train intervened. Christian pushed back, pulled out a knife and, in a matter of seconds, stabbed three men, killing two of them. In February, a jury found Christian guilty of all 12 counts he faced. Now Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Albrecht sentenced Christian to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHERYL ALBRECHT: I do believe that one day I am hoping that you are able to accept your responsibility for the grievous loss that you caused...

WILSON: During his sentencing, Christian told the court he didn't regret his actions.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JEREMY CHRISTIAN: I will not accept any guilt. I defended myself according to the law.

WILSON: The judge listened to multiple victim impact statements, including from Demetria Hester. She spoke directly to Christian.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DEMETRIA HESTER: You are a waste of breath. And when you die and go to hell, I hope you rot.

CHRISTIAN: See you there [expletive].

WILSON: Moments later, Christian stood up took off his mask and continued shouting that he should have killed Hester. Then deputies handcuffed and removed him from the courtroom. Christian watched the rest of the proceedings remotely. Other victims called Christian a domestic terrorist. Some spoke of their personal trauma.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MICAH FLETCHER: This is in every aspect of my life...

WILSON: Micah Fletcher was stabbed in the neck.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FLETCHER: ...There is not a room in this world that I could enter without at least scanning it first to decide who the person is that is most likely to hurt me...

WILSON: Judge Albrecht noted the case's culmination amid a remarkable time of reckoning with the nation's racist past and present. She thanked victims for their courage to speak out, to stare down hatefulness and, in some cases, she says, even the courage to forgive. For NPR News, I'm Conrad Wilson in Portland.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.