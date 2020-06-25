Supreme Court Sides With Trump Administration In Deportation Case

The U.S. Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a major victory on a signature issue Thursday, ruling that asylum-seekers whose initial asylum claims are denied by immigration officials have no right to a hearing in federal court.

The decision authorizes the Trump administration to fast-track deportations for thousands of asylum-seekers. Immigrants who make a claim for asylum must prove to immigration officials that they have a "credible fear" of persecution in their country of origin to proceed with the full asylum process, which can take months or even years. If they fail, they can be deported without ever having the opportunity to make their case before a judge.

That's what happened to Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, the subject of the case. Thuraissigiam is a Sri Lankan farmer who sought asylum, telling immigration officials that he had been abducted from his fields, arrested, blindfolded by men in a van, interrogated, and beaten so badly with wooden sticks that he spent 11 days in hospital.

Thuraissigiam is Tamil, an ethnic minority that has long been persecuted by the majority Sinhalese government in Sri Lanka. His abduction fits a pattern of similar violence carried out against Tamils there. After he fled his country, he journeyed for seven months to get first to Mexico and then the United States to seek asylum.

Thuraissigiam's case illustrates the speed of the expedited deportation proceedings that have become routine. Following a quick hearing with no lawyer present, an immigration officer said he believed Thuraissigiam's account of the violence he suffered, but ultimately denied his claim for asylum because Thuraissigiam could not specify who arrested him or why. After a 13-minute hearing, an immigration judge — an executive branch officer, distinct from a traditional judge — upheld that decision. And so, a month after his arrival, Thuraissigiam was ordered deported back to Sri Lanka.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals intervened on Thuraissigiam's behalf, declaring that asylum-seekers have a right to petition for habeas corpus in federal court to challenge their expedited removal order. The court said that depriving Thuraissigiam an opportunity to seek review of his removal order violated the Suspension Clause of the Constitution, which only permits Congress to suspend habeas corpus in times of invasion or rebellion.

But the Supreme Court disagreed. Writing for the conservative court majority, Justice Samuel Alito said that neither the right of habeas corpus nor the right to due process of law requires that those turned down in their initial asylum screening can have that decision reviewed by a judge. This framework, he said, was properly authorized by Congress in a 1996 law aimed at speeding deportations at the border.

The vote was 7-to-2, but Alito's opinion was joined only by the court's four other conservatives. Two of the court's liberal justices—Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg--agreed that Thuraissigiam's removal order was proper, but said that the opinion's actual reasoning and language was too broad for the question before them.

"I agree that enforcing those limits in this particular case does not violate the Suspension Clause's constitutional command ... But we need not, and should not, go further," Breyer wrote. He warned that the majority opinion's broad language could lead to "difficult questions" in the future, such as whether an immigrant who has been in the country for several years may also be deprived of her day in court.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Elena Kagan, filed a strongly worded dissent.

"Today's opinion handcuffs the judiciary's ability to perform its constitutional duty to safeguard individual liberty," she said. "Our constitutional protections should not hinge on the vicissitudes of the political climate.

Thuraissigiam's lawyer, Lee Gelernt of the ACLU, said that the Trump administration has reined in asylum officials and immigration judges with restrictive guidelines so much that that protections for asylums seekers have been eviscerated. If all of these "sweeping changes to the asylum laws" are upheld, says Gelernt, "there will essentially be no asylum at the southern border."

Doris Meissner, who served in top positions at the Immigration and Naturalization Service during the Reagan and Clinton administrations, twice heading up the department, says that Thursday's ruling is not a significant departure from past practices. However, she adds that the Trump administration's treatment of asylum-seekers has been dramatically more severe than previous administrations, effectively making it impossible for people in even the most dire situations to win asylum.

"I would say that asylum by now pretty much exists in name only," she said, adding this will be underscored by a new rule to be issued by the Trump administration Friday that will bar asylum-seekers who have survived their initial screening from working while their claims are processed. Under the current rule, asylum-seekers may obtain work authorization after they have been in the country for six months while they to wait for a final determination. Under the new rule, no such authorizations will be issued.

This marks the second major court victory this week for the Trump administration on its immigration policy, even as it licks its wounds from a dramatic loss last Thursday, when the Supreme Court ruled that the administration's decision to rescind the popular DACA program was unlawful.

On Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out an injunction barring the Trump administration from expanding expedited removal to cover any undocumented immigrant, living anywhere in the United States, who has been present for less than two years, though that rule has yet to take effect while legal challenges to it continue. According to the current rule, which included Thuraissigiam's case, expedited removals are limited to immigrants found within 100 miles of the border who have been present in the United States for two weeks or less.

The Department of Homeland Security heralded Thursday's decision, which could have major consequences for thousands of asylum-seekers. In a statement, the department called the result "an important victory for enforcement of the immigration laws."

Emmett Witkovsky-Eldred contributed to this report.