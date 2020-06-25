Accessibility links
Eyes And Ears Everywhere: The Russian Spies Among Us : 1A "We're seeing [Russian espionage] now, more than in 2016, amplify real people's views and real people's activities and then try to spread those," says BBC Security Correspondent Gordon Corera.

Eyes And Ears Everywhere: The Russian Spies Among Us

Matthew Rhys (L) and Keri Russell played Philip and Elizabeth Jennings on FX's "The Americans," a show about Russian spies living undercover in the United States. Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images hide caption

Matthew Rhys (L) and Keri Russell played Philip and Elizabeth Jennings on FX's "The Americans," a show about Russian spies living undercover in the United States.

It's a story about 10s.


10 years ago, a decade-long FBI investigation culminated in the arrests of 10 Russian sleeper agents. Later, those spies were swapped for four prisoners held in Russia.

Gordon Corera had a front-row seat to the action through his work as a security correspondent for the BBC.

His new book, "Russians Among Us," is all about the investigation – known as Operation Ghost Stories.

We asked Gordon about how Russian espionage continues to affect the United States and what former Russian agents thought of the TV show, "The Americans."

