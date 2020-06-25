Eyes And Ears Everywhere: The Russian Spies Among Us

It's a story about 10s.



10 years ago, a decade-long FBI investigation culminated in the arrests of 10 Russian sleeper agents. Later, those spies were swapped for four prisoners held in Russia.

Gordon Corera had a front-row seat to the action through his work as a security correspondent for the BBC.

His new book, "Russians Among Us," is all about the investigation – known as Operation Ghost Stories.

We asked Gordon about how Russian espionage continues to affect the United States and what former Russian agents thought of the TV show, "The Americans."

