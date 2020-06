CDC Says Real Number Of Coronavirus Cases Might Be Much Higher Than Official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges that the real number of the coronavirus cases might be 10 times the official count and says pregnant women have added risks.

CDC Says Real Number Of Coronavirus Cases Might Be Much Higher Than Official National CDC Says Real Number Of Coronavirus Cases Might Be Much Higher Than Official CDC Says Real Number Of Coronavirus Cases Might Be Much Higher Than Official Audio will be available later today. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges that the real number of the coronavirus cases might be 10 times the official count and says pregnant women have added risks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor